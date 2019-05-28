Six die after consuming spurious liquor in Barabanki, 10 excise personnel suspended

(Eds: Updating toll) Barabanki (UP), May 28 (PTI) At least six people died and several others were taken ill after consuming spuriousliquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district, state Excise Minister Jai Prakash Singh said Tuesday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into the incident and 10 excise personnel have been suspended.The minister said the six died after consuming liquor purchased from a shop belonging to one Danvir Singh near Ramnagar on Monday.The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoiningvillages consumed liquor on Monday night and were rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC) soon after, police said. Four members of a family are said to be among those who lost their lives in the incident, they said. The Excise Minister said the district excise officer,inspector, three head constables and five constables of the excise department have been suspended and an inquiry ordered by the chief minister.The minister said the excise commissioner, joint anddeputy commissioners have rushed to the spot and furtherinformation was awaited.The chief minister has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to take stern action against all those found guilty, a senior government official said. Adityanath has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible. PTI SAB DVDV