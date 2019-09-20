Six die in Dehradun after consuming illicit liquor

(Eds: Adding CM's reax) Dehradun, Sep 20 (PTI) Six people died and several others took ill Friday allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in a slum area here, police said.The incident occurred near Patharia Peer Chawk on Nashville road in the city, they said.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives in the incident and ordered a magisterial probe into it, saying the guilty must be given stern punishment.He asked the chief secretary, the DGP and the excise commissioner to ensure that those responsible for the deaths are brought to book.Rawat also directed the chief medical officer to ensure proper treatment of people who took ill after the incident.Senior police officials said the matter is being investigated and until the final report arrives it is difficult to say what led to the deaths."We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The cause of the deaths will become clear only after that," Superintendent of Police(City) Shweta Chaubey said. PTI ALM DPBDPB