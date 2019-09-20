scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Six die in Dehradun after consuming illicit liquor

Dehradun, Sep 20 (PTI) Six people died on Friday allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in a slum area here, police said.The deaths occurred near Patharia Peer Chawk on Nashville road in the city, they said.A senior police official said the matter is being investigated and until the final report arrives it is difficult to say what led to the deaths."We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The cause of the deaths will become clear only after that," SP(City) Shweta Chaubey said. PTI ALM DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos