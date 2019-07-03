Six drug peddlers arrested in J-K, narcotics seized

Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested with over 53 kg of narcotics in Jammu and Poonch district of the state, police said on Wednesday.During routine checking at Surankote in Poonch on Tuesday, three Punjab-bound vehicles were intercepted and 53 kg of poppy was recovered from them, they said.The drivers-- Surinder Pal, Mohmmad Zahid and Mohmmad Alyas were arrested and booked, they added. In a separate incident in Jammu's Gandhinagar, 160 grams of cannabis was recovered from a vehicle and its occupants, Mohmmad Yasin Mir and Bashir Sheikh were arrested, they said.In another case, one Sanjeet Kumar was arrested after six grams of heroin was recovered from him in Preet nagar area of Jammu city, police said. PTI AB MAZ RHL RHL