Six drug peddlers held in separate incidents in J&K

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.Harjinder Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested after 850 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from his truck at T-Chowk in Banihal area along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a police spokesperson said.The truck was coming from the Kashmir valley, he said.In another incident, 59 rolls of cannabis weighing 1.2 kilograms were recovered from a tempo traveller during checking at the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway near Nowshera, the spokesperson said.The vehicle's driver, Rajesh Bali, was arrested. He is a resident of Rajouri's Sunderbani area, he added.Dharama Bechera, a resident of Odisha's Nayagarh district, was held with 3.75 kilograms of cannabis from Jammu's Channi Himmat area, the spokesperson said.Another alleged drug peddler, who was identified as Fasal Manhas, was arrested from Gujjar Nagar with five grams of heroin, he said.Two more persons were arrested after a police party recovered 4.9 kilograms of poppy straw from a load carrier near Zero Morh in Reasi district, he added.All the arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are being questioned, the spokesperson said.