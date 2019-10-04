Six get life term for murdering farmer

/R Muzaffarnagar, Oct 4 (PTI) A local court on Friday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for murdering a farmer. Additional District Sessions Judge Vir Nayak Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the accused Shakir, Zakir, Naushad, Zahid, Tulla and Sabir after holding them guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to prosecution lawyer Jitender Tyagi, Tarikat was shot dead when he was working in his field at Nagla Riawali village in the district on June 9, 2014. Police registered a case and arrested six accused in this connection, he said. An FIR in the case was lodged following the complaint by the deceased's son Gulzar, Tyagi said. PTI Corr AQS