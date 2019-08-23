Six held for cheating people in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Six members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly cheating dozens of people of their money after narrating to them a concocted story in Delhi, police said on Friday.On Wednesday, police received a tip that the gang members were meeting at a godown near Rithala village. A trap was laid and Kallu Ansari, 35, Nazib Ali, 34, Ajay Kumar, 29, Mohammad Amir, 29, Salman Khan, 24, and Bharat Kumar, 24, were arrested, police said.They are said to be members of Mujeeb and Moharram gang, they said.The gang has more than 10 members, according to police.Explaining their modus operandi, police said a gang member first approaches the victim with a concocted story about his financial troubles. Then another member of the gang, pretending to be a passerby, meets both of them and hears his story.Appearing to be emotionally charged by his story, the second gang member offers him the money. Seeing this, the victim too offers him some of his money and in the process gets cheated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. Two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and a van used to commit the crime, four stolen mobile phones and cash were recovered from them, they said. PTI AMP AMP ABHABH