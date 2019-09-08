Six held for robbing home in Naraina

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Six men were arrested for allegedly robbing jewellery and cash from a home after holding its owner and her domestic help captive in West Delhi's Naraina area , police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Kasim Ansari (22), Mohammad Razi (19), Mamoon Ahmed (22), Tasleem (22), Fardeen Siddqui (19) and Bal Kishan (50), they said. The incident took place on Friday morning when the woman and her maid were alone at the house.Two boys entered their home at around 11 am and confined them in the kitchen. One of them put pistol on the owner's head while the other caught hold of the maid. The accused forcibly took away gold jewellery, including two necklaces, bangles and rings and Rs 1,50,000 cash, police added. After committing the robbery, the accused confined the two in a room and fled, a senior police officer said. A case was registered and an investigation on, the police said.One of the accused, Mohammad Razi, was identified on the basis of his social media account. From the CCTV footage analysis, his motor cycle number was zeroed down, the officer added. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he committed the robbery along with his associates, the officer said. Subsequently, his other associates and the jeweller who purchased the robbed jewellery articles from them was also arrested, the officer added. Stolen gold jewellery, a motor cycle, a scooty, one country made pistol with live cartridge, five mobile phones which were used during commission of the crime and Rs 1 lakh cash were recovered from their possession, the police said. PTI AMP DPB