Six heliports to be constructed in HP

Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) Six heliports will be built in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of over Rs 28 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Wednesday He was responding to a question by Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the state Assembly. Thakur said six heliports would be constructed in the state at a cost of Rs 28.8 crore. Three of them will be built in Shimla district at Banredu near Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass, Rampur and Nathpa-Jhakri. One heliport each will be constructed at Kangnidhar in Mandi district, Baddi in Solan and Centre for Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) Manali in Kullu district, he added.