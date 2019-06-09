Six hospitalised due to food poisoning in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Six people were hospitalised in a suspected food poisoning case in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The victims complained of headache, stomach pain and vomiting after eating food at their home in Umerpur village under Thana Bhawan Police Station limits, they said.According to reports, the victim family ate a potato curry in the meal prior to falling sick. PTI CORR AD INDIND