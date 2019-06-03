Six huts gutted in fire at J-K's Ramban district

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Six huts were gutted in a fire in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba distrcit on Sunday, officials said.The huts belonged to milkmen from the Gujjar community in Rakh Barotian, they said.No loss of life was reported, they said.In another incident in Jammu, a wooden shed was gutted in a fire in Thunger area of the city, they said.Forest fires were reported in Kalidhar, Balakote and Mankote areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts, the officials said. PTI AB ANBANB