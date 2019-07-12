Six inmates, two jail officials injured in clash between rival gang members

Ambala, Jul 12 (PTI) Six inmates and two prison officials were injured when members of two notorious gangs allegedly clashed in Ambala central jail, police said Friday.About 50 inmates of Bishnoi and Rana gangs thrashed each other outside their barracks in the jail Thursday evening, police said. They allegedly threw stones, bricks and used the branches of trees as sticks to hit each other. Police said the jail officials were injured when they intervened and tried to stop the fight.On a complaint of the deputy superintendent of the jail, a case was registered Friday against 84 inmates of both the groups at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala. The jail officials persuaded the agitated inmates and later the police was also alerted.Superintendent of Ambala Central Jail Lakhwinder Singh Barar said the jail authorities have filed a complaint against the members of both the groups.The situation in the jail is now under control, he added. PTI CORR SUN DPB