Six killed , 12 injured as car falls into gorge

Dehradun, Jan 27 (PTI) Six persons were killed and twelve others were injured when the car in which they were taking a body for cremation fell into a gorge in Champawat district on Sunday, the police said.The vehicle was on its way to the cremation ground in Ghat from Barakot when it met with the accident in Lohaghat area, Champawat SP Dhirendra Gunjyal said.Gunjyal who supervised the relief and rescue operations at the accident site said six bodies were retrieved from the gorge. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, he said. PTI ALM RHL