Six killed as car falls into gorge in Dehradun district

Dehradun, Jun 17 (PTI) Six people, including two children, were killed Monday when their car fell into a deep gorge in Tuni area of Dehradun district, police said. While three of those killed were members of a family, the other three were their relatives, they said. The car was going from Banpur to Tuni Bazar when it met with the accident. All occupants of the car died on the spot, they said. The deceased were identified as Pavan Negi (32), who was driving the car, his wife Rashmi (26), their daughter Ishika (4), Sahaspur resident Suman Tomar (33), her son Arambh Tomar (5) and Mastu Devi, 72, from Shimla. Suman Tomar was Pavan Negi's sister and Mastu Devi his aunt. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident. PTI ALM AAR