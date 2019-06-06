Six killed as vehicle rams into truck in Jind

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Six persons, who were returning to their home in Sirsa after celebrating Eid, were killed when their vehicle rammed into a truck near Haryana's Jind on Thursday, a police official said.Six more travelling in the SUV were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City), Jind, Dharambir Singh said.He said the accident occurred near Taloda Kheri village in Jind district in the early hours of Thursday."The loaded truck was covered by a black coloured sheet and even its reflectors were not visible. The Innova's driver failed to notice the truck ahead and rammed into it, the DSP said.The six persons were returning to their home in Sirsa in Haryana after celebrating Eid in UP's Shamli district. PTI SUN DVDV