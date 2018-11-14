Six killed as vehicles collide in Bikaner

Bikaner, Nov 14 (PTI) Six persons of a family were killed and four others injured when a truck collided with a van in the district on Wednesday, police said.The accident occurred when the victims were on their way to Bikaner.The deceased were identified as Mohammand Hanif (70), his wife Hafiza Bano (68), son Mohammad Ali (48), daughter Raju Bano (50), grandson Toshif (6) and a relative Firoz (27). Four others, including two minors, were injured in the accident, police said.The family was going to Bikaner for Hanif's treatment. PTI CORR SDA DVDV