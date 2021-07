Muzaffarnagar(UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A jeep collided with a tractor trolley on Khatoli Budhana road here Thursday, killing at least six people and injuring eight others, police said.The injured were rushed to a hospital where condition of some of them was critical, Station House Officer Kamal Singh Chouhan said.More details were awaited, he said. PTI CORR DPBDPB