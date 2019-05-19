Six killed, five injured in separate accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Six persons, including three minors, were killed and five others injured in three separate accidents in Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.A couple and their four-month-old baby were killed when their car collided head on with a truck in the Rajgarh police station area of Churu near Choti bus stand, they said.The deceased have been identified as Manvir Jat (28), her wife Anita Jat (25) and their son Naksh.In Sirohi district, two cousins were killed and three others injured when their car overturned. The incident took place in the Pindwada police station area. The victims were on their way to Abu road from Udaipur, police said.Ami Soni and her cousin Dev Goswami, both aged 14 years, were killed in the accident, they said.In another incident, a van collided with a private bus in Nasirabad area of Ajmer, killing driver Sunil Singh (23) and injuring two others, police added. PTI SDA KJKJ