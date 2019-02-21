Six killed in accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

(Eds: Incorporating Chief Minister Adityanath's statement) Unnao (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Six people were killed and 18 more injured when three vehicles were involved in an accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Mirzapur Ajigawan village here early Thursday, police said.The incident took place at about 2 am when a truck carrying pipes lost control and hit a divider. As the pipes got scattered on the expressway, a bus coming from behind overturned and hit a car from the back.Three women, two children and a man were killed on the spot, while 18 people sustained injuries, Circle Officer, Bangarmau, Ambrish Bhadauria said.The bus was going to Muzaffarpur in Bihar from Delhi, he said, and added that attempts were on to identify the victims.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident, and prayed for peace to the departed souls.He also instructed officials to ensure that the injured get proper medical treatment, an official statement said. PTI CORR ABN/NAV IJTIJT