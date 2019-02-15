Six killed in lightning strike in UP

Hardoi (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Six people were killed Friday when lightning struck them in Jasmai Mansoorpur village in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The incident took place in the morning when people had gathered to perform last rites of a man, who had died earlier, they said. The deceased have been identified as Mani Awasthi, 28, Shivam, 25, Ravindra, 30, Jigni, 34, Siyaram, 39, and Fatmi, 18, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Singh said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. Three people, including two boys, were killed in Bareilly and Jalaun districts on Thursday when lightning struck some parts of the state. PTI CORR SAB AD AQS