Six killed in two separate accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Six people, including four women, were killed and five others injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan, police said Sunday. In Jaipur, three people were killed and two other injured when their car collided with a stationary trailer truck near Bilonchi village, which comes undre the jurisdiction of Harmada police station, they said. The victims were on their way to Shahpura from Daulatpur to offer prayers at a temple when the accident took place. The deceased were identified as Santosh Sharma (45), her daughter Puja Sharma (27) and Madhu Sharma (38), police said, adding that injured persons were rushed to a hospital. In Sikar, three people were killed and as many injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in order to avoid collision with another vehicle coming from opposite direction, police said. The accident took place on Saturday night when they were returning home in Churu district from Harshnath temple. The deceased were identified as Jagdish Prasad Jat (45), his wife Manju Devi (42) and Amit Kumar Meghwal (27). A case was registered against the driver of another vehicle and a probe was underway, police said. PTI AG SNESNE