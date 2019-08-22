scorecardresearch
Six Madras HC additional judges elevated

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Six additional judges of the Madras High Court have been elevated as judges, the Law Ministry said on Thursday.On Wednesday, four additional judges were appointed to the Bombay High Court, while three additional judges of the Kerala High Court were elevated as judges. According to a Law Ministry notification issued Thursday, Justices S Ramathilagam, R Tharani, P Rajamanickam, T Krishnavalli, R Pongiappan, and R Hemalatha, who are additional judges of the Madras High Court have been elevated as judges of the same high court. PTI NAB AAR

