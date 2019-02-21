Six men from Bengal held 'captive' in Malaysia, families seek govt help

Krishnanagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Six men from West Bengal's Nadia district, who went to Malaysia in search of livelihood, have been confined by their employer with their passports taken away, their families claimed Thursday.The families have urged the administration to bring them back.Nadia District Magistrate Sumit Gupta said complaints have been received from the families and the matter would be looked into.Assured of Rs 1.25 lakh monthly salary, Arabinda Mondal, Biswajit Halder and four others of Muragacha Colony under Hanskhali police station limits had reportedly taken loans in high interest to pay two agents and left for Malaysia on November 12 last year.They were supposed to pack fruits and work as gardeners but they are made to carry heavy sacks of fertilisers, the families said, adding that their passports have been taken away and they are not being allowed to call home.Arabinda Mondal's wife Namita said, "Recently he got a chance to call me. He said they were being beaten up and not given sufficient food. I appeal to the government to bring him back soon."Biswajit Halder's mother Mamata said, "We have taken loan from market against 5 per cent monthly interest. The agent told us that Biswajit will work there for 2 years."Each of the six have given Rs 1.25 to the two agents, they said."And now, they are kept in a small room with little food and treated like slaves," Namita said.Following Mondal's phone call, the families said, they had contacted the agents who said they would bring them back but now have gone missing. PTI CORR NN SOMSOM