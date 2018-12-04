Six-more berths to be reserved for women in AC 3-tier

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Railways has decided to reserve for women six berths inAC 3-tier of Rajdhani, Duronto and all fully air-conditioned trains, according to a circular issued by the Railway Board.This quota is in addition to a combined quota of four lower berths per coach allotted in AC 3-tier for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.Railways currently also offers a reservation quota of six sleeper class berths in every mail/express train for female passengers, irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group.Additionally, a quota of six berths per train in 3 AC of Garib Rath Express trains has also been reserved for women.In all trains having reserved sleeping accommodation, a combined quota of six lower berths per coach in sleeper class and three lower berths per coach each in AC-3 and AC-2 tier classes has been earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women."It has been decided that a reservation quota of six berths in 3AC class of all Rajdhani/Duronto/fully air conditioned trains should be earmarked for female passengers, irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group of female passengers," the circular said. PTI ASG RT