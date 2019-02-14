Six more die of swine flu in Rajasthan, toll mounts to 125

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) The death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan has risen to 125 with six more people succumbing to the H1N1 virus on Thursday, the Health Department said. Six people, two each in Jodhpur and Barmer and one each in Nagaur and Bharatpur, died on Thursday. With this, the total number of deaths due to swine flu from January 1 to February 14 has reached 125, according to a spokesperson of the department. As many as 3,285 people have been tested positive of the H1N1 virus during this period, he said. PTI SDA AQSAQS