Six of a family injured in house fire in Uttarakhand's Tehri

New Tehri, Dec 21 (PTI) Six members of a family, including four minor girls, suffered severe burn injuries Friday in a fire caused by a leaking gas cylinder at their house in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a senior official said. All the injured were rushed to AIIMS Rishikesh after primary treatment, she said. Among the injured, three girls were sent to Rishikesh by air, while an old couple and another girl were sent to the hospital by an ambulance, she added.The injured where identified as Keshar Singh Gusain (73), his wife Sumitra Devi (65) and the four girls -- Himanshi (13), Anshika (10), Anchal (8) and Arushi (6). All the four girls are sisters. Of them, Arushi, Anshika and Himanshi are said to be in critical condition. According to District Megistrate Sonika, Gusain changed the gas cylinder and started preparing tea at around 7 am. He was later joined by his wife and their four granddaughters in kitchen. They realised the gas leakage only after a bulb in the kitchen burst and the room caught fire, she said. On hearing the cries of the family members, neighbours rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Later, they rushed the injured to a primary health centre from where they were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. PTI DPT AD CK