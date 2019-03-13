Six of family meet watery grave as car plunges into canal in TN

Coimbatore, Mar 13 (PTI) Six members of a family, including two minor girls, drowned after their car fell into a canal near Pollachi here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.The accident occurred when the family, hailing from Masakalipalayam in the city, was returning after visiting the Palani hill shrine. The car plunged into the canal at Kedimedu, after the driver lost control of it, they said.Senior district and police officials have rushed to the spot and operations are on to retrieve the bodies, they added. PTI NVM ROH 03130943 ANBANB