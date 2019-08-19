Six people arrested for damaging CATS ambulances in Burari

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Six people have been arrested for allegedly damaging two ambulances at a petrol pump in Burari here after a quarrel with the drivers, police said on Monday.The Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) vehicles were taken to the Burari Transport Authority for fitness test on Saturday when the incident took place, they said. The arrested were CATS staffers and former staffers, identified as Sanjay, Vishal, Amit, Govind Kashyap, Ajay kumar and Neeraj. After interrogation, they were produced before a court which sent them to jail custody for 14 days, they said. Giving details of the incident, the police said when the ambulance drivers were making payments at the fuel pump outside the Burari Transport Authority, the six accused came with their faces covered and started quarrelling with the drivers and smashed the windscreen, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Kumar Singh said. A case was registered for damaging public property, the officer added. PTI AMP AMP SMNSMN