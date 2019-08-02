Six tigers die in Sariska Tiger Reserve since 2010: Raj minister

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Forest Minister Sukhram Vishnoi on Friday said six tigers have died in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, Alwar, since 2010. While three tigers died due to natural causes, one was poached and one given poison. Another tiger died when he got stuck in wires, he told the Assembly. Replying to a supplementary question, Vishnoi said the fencing has already been there in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and similar works will be carried out at other places and also as per the availability of the funds. The minister said lack of effective implementation of the Wildlife Protection Act, lack of intelligence, and local support to poachers were some of the reasons behind the decline in the number of tigers. Labour Minister Tikaram Jully, in reply to a question, told the House that the government will soon set up a labourers' welfare board and declare revised minimum wages. PTI SDA AQS