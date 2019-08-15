Six women among 19 Delhi police officers getting Police Medals

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A Delhi police officer who was involved in investigating the assault on former chief secretary Anshu Prakash is among the 19 city police personnel selected for Police Medals on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day for their meritorious services.The 19 Delhi police personnel include six women officers.Three Delhi police officials have been selected for President's Police Medals for their distinguished services and 16 police officials for meritorious services.Additional Commissioner of Police Harender Kumar Singh, who supervised the investigation of the assault case and chargesheeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other MLAs, is among the 16 officers selected for Police Medals.Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19 last year.As the deputy commissioner of police (economic offence wing), Singh investigated a number of sensational white-collar offences and initiated severe actions against the builder lobby duping investors. He also served as the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) and implemented new technologies, traffic engineering and improvising circulation plan in South Delhi.Shivaji Sinha, joint commissioner of police, Dinesh Tiwari, assistant commissioner of police, and Sub-Inspector Pushpa Jaggi will be awarded President's Police Medals.Chou Kundimang Mein, additional commissioner of police, Mohammad Akhter Rizvi, deputy commissioner of police, Harender Kumar Singh, additional DCP, Suman Nalwa, prinicipal/police training school in Dwarka, Meena Naidu, ACP, Inspector Harish Chander, Kiran Sethi (SI), Bheru Singh Rathore (ASI) and Vijayan (ASI) are among those who have been conferred Police Medals.Sub-Inspector Pushpa Jaggi joined Delhi police in 1988. In recognition to her excellent services, she was awarded the President's Medal on the occasion of Republic Day in 2011.As Deputy Commissioner of Police, Principal of Police Training School (PTS), Suman Nalwa, led "Nipun", an e-learning system, to impart online training to Delhi police personnel.Her achievements as PTS principal include establishment of PTS (Dwarka) exclusively for female inductees. PTI AMP SLB ABHABH