Six-year-old boy sodomised by two minors in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by two minors in Miranpur town here, police said on Sunday. The boy was alone at home on Saturday when the duo lured him to a nearby vacant house on the pretext of giving him chocolates and sodomised him there, they said. A case was registered against the two accused, who are absconding, police said. PTI CORR CK