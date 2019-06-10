scorecardresearch
Six-year-old boy sodomised in UP, accused on the run

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 10 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 20-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday evening when the minor was playing outside his house in Kakroli village, they said.According to the complaint lodged by the boy's family, the accused sodomised him behind a nearby shop.The boy later narrated the incident to his parents.A case has been registered against the accused who is absconding, the police said. PTI CORR DIVDIV

