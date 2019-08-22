scorecardresearch
Six-year-old raped in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a septuagenarian in Tindwari township here, police said on Thursday. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was returning home from her school. The 70-year-old accused lured her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said. After the girl's father lodged an FIR, the accused was arrested, police said, adding the girl was sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.PTI CORR SAB RDKRDK

