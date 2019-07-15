Six-year-old raped in west Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a rickshaw-puller in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Monday, following which the accused was arrested, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, they said. The accused, Arun Kumar Das (26), hailing from Bihar's Begusarai district, was nabbed by the police patrolling staff, a senior police officer said.The condition of the girl is stated to be out of danger, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, they said. PTI NIT CK