Six youths drown in Yamuna river in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Six youths drowned in the Yamuna river on Sunday when they were bathing in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Three bodies have been fished out while efforts were underway to retrieve the rest three, they said. One youth was rescued. The seven youths had gone to take bath in the river in Kairana in Shamli district when they were swept away by strong currents, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said. The deceased were in their 20s. The police said 50 divers are engaged in the search for the bodies. PTI CORR SMNSMNSMN