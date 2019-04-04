Six-yr-old boy sodomised in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 4 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village here, police said Thursday. The boy's family lodged a complaint at the Bhopa police station on Wednesday and a case has been registered, Station House Officer MS Gill said. The accused is suspected to be a juvenile. His age has not been ascertained yet and he is at large, he said.The victim was sent for medical examination on Wednesday. PTI CORR ANBANB