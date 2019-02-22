Six-yr-old girl killed after panchayat ghar's ceiling collapses in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 22 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was killed and a boy injured after a portion of a panchayat ghar's ceiling collapsed during a wedding ceremony in Mehmoodpur village here, police said Friday.The deceased, Sunena, died on the spot and the boy, Vikram (9), was admitted to a hospital on Thursday, they said.The boy's condition has been stated as serious.Police said people attending the marriage were staying at the panchayat ghar.The matter is being probed, they said. PTI CORR ANBANB