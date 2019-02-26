Sixteen experts to review document on 'Benchmarks for Training in Yoga' in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Sixteen yoga experts will review a document on "Benchmarks for Training in Yoga" during a three-day event organised jointly by the Ministry of AYUSH and the World Health Organisation (WHO) here.The meeting, which began on Tuesday, is coordinated by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). According to an official statement, "The WHO is developing a benchmark document for training in yoga as part of its global strategy to strengthen the quality, safety and effectiveness of traditional and complementary medicine". It said the development of this document is included in the Project Collaboration Agreement signed between the WHO and the Ministry of AYUSH on cooperation in the field of Traditional and Complementary Medicine under the WHO strategy covering the period 2014-2023.The specific objectives of the meeting are to discuss the challenges in training of yoga, to review and discuss the scope and structure of the working draft document, to identify the type, scope and criteria of information/data that are further required, and to discuss the working procedure and time frame for further development of the document. This benchmark document will be used in evaluating yoga therapy, identifying trends in utilisation, developing payment structures for service models, establishing regulatory framework for yoga practice, the statement said.Total 16 experts of yoga would be reviewing the draft document. Of the total, 11 experts are from USA, UK, Canada, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Japan, Australia and Malaysia, the statement said.The WHO has launched Traditional Medicine Strategy 2014-2023 to help health care leaders to develop solution that contribute to a broader vision of improved health and patient autonomy. The strategy has two key goals -- to support member states in harnessing the potential contribution of traditional and complementary medicine and to promote the safe and effective use such medicines through the regulation of products, practice and practitioners. PTI PLB DPB