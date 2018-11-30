Sixth phase of panchayat polls in J&K on Saturday

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) The sixth phase of panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Saturday.Polling will be held at 3,174 polling stations 410 in Kashmir division and 2,764 in Jammu division from 0800 hours to 1400 hours during this phase, officials said.According to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra, 771 polling stations have been categorised as hyper-sensitive; 410 of those polling stations are in Kashmir division and the rest in Jammu division.Kabra said 7,156 candidates are in the fray for 406 sarpanch and 2,277 panch seats in the sixth phase. He said 111 sarpanchs and 1,048 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase. He said there are 5,97,396 registered voters in sarpanch constituencies and 4,57,581 in panch constituencies going to polls in the sixth phase."Photo voter slips have been distributed among voters to inform them of their polling station," he said.Kabra said 71.1 per cent polling was registered during Phase-5 polling on November 29.There was 33.7 per cent polling in Kashmir division and 85.2 per cent in Jammu division, he said.In Poonch district, he said, a re-poll for sarpanch seat in Sanai Panch Halqa of block Surankote witnessed a turnout of 79.78 per cent and deferred polling in panchayat Halqa Nonabandi witnessed a turnout of 92.23 per cent.He said in Phase-4, the state witnessed 71.3 per cent polling.In Phase-3, the state witnessed 75.2 per cent polling.In Phase-2, held on November 20, the overall polling percentage was 71.1 in the state.In Phase-I, held on November 17, the polling percentage was 74.1.Kabra said results have been announced for all these phases by the respective returning officers.Kabra said micro observers have been placed at polling stations, particularly those considered hyper-sensitive. Besides the zonal and sector magistrates too have been deployed, he added.The CEO said the government has declared holiday on Saturday in the areas going to polls.He said special casual leave will be granted to government employees who have to go to other areas to vote. PTI AB ABHABH