SJVN pays total dividend of Rs 864.56 cr for 2017-18

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) State-run power producer SJVN Ltd said Tuesday it has paid a total dividend of Rs 864.56 crore to its shareholders for 2017-18. The company has already paid an interim dividend of Rs 504.76 crore in March 2018 to the Government of India which is holding 63.79 per cent equity in the company, a power ministry statement said.According to statement the final dividend cheque for 2017-18 of Rs 50.13 crore was handed over to Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh by Nand Lal Sharma, the Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN Ltd. The company is generating around 2,003.2 MW of electricity from its operational projects i.e. 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station, 53.2 MW Khirvire Wind Power Project and 5.6 MW Charanka Solar Power Station. PTI KKS MR