Skill training will be provided to specially-abled persons: HP minister

Shimla, Nov 20 (PTI) Around 2,000 specially-abled people in Himachal Pradesh will be imparted skill training to make them self-dependent, a state minister said on Tuesday.Technical Education and Employment Minister Bikram Singh said the Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Project was being implemented through Asian Development Bank in collaboration with the Centre.Under the project, around 2,000 specially-abled people will be trained to provide them employment opportunities, he said while addressing a workshop organised here by Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam for the specially-abled.There are 1.55 lakh specially-abled people in the state and 90,000 of them have already been issued disability certificates, the minister said. PTI DJI NSD