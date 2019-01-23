Skill Yatra : IMS Proschool Rides Over the Skill Gap by Visiting Colleges Across Cities

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --As a part of the initiative to raise skill awareness, IMS Proschool, one of the leading skill development and knowledge providers, is initiating '#skillyatra'to shrink the skill gap in India from Jan 14, 2019. As a part of this mission, they are riding over the bicycle to reach out to youth in colleges and 'mentor, motivate and guide' them about the awareness of right skills. This mission is also bringing together leading experts from various industries to interact with the students and help them to solve their career-related queries. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811524/IMS_Proschool_Skill_Yatra.jpg )During the course of its first leg to bridge the skill gap in India, IMS Proschool will reach out to 2,000 young students and 10 colleges and will cover a stretch of 500 km spanning across Mumbai, Thane and Pune.The first day of the initiative was flagged off by Dr. Vijay Joshi, Joint Director - Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and was attended by leading experts from various industries. When asked about the need of skill awareness in light of changing dynamics, Dr. Vijay Joshi spoke about the pivotal role of upgrading skills along with the traditional education and the need to reimagine career paths to stay in sync with the dynamic work environment.Mr. Kamlesh Sajnani, Director - IMS Proschool, who has been counselling and mentoring youth for over 2 decades now, is personally riding across the country and addressing the students. The first leg of ride commenced with the reputed college in Mumbai where the key role of skill development for building career was highlighted.Talking about the unique endeavour, Mr. Kamlesh Sajnani, stated, "At IMS Proschool, we're continuously working towards imparting skills and knowledge in a holistic fashion. Looking at the digital era we live in, students blindly take every information written about skill-sets, career growth, etc. on the internet as gospel truth. The truth is that such information is too impersonal and there is a high probability that the students may face a dilemma while selecting the right option. On the other hand, while there are jobs, we are increasingly witnessing lack of adequate skill-sets due to insufficient information and absence of proper guidance. Skill Yatra is one of the ways to contribute to this transformation and bridge the gap by imbibing the awareness of inculcating relevant skills that can help them become job-ready. We're sure that this initiative will help us to take a few steps closer towards our goal of transforming the career paths of the youth across India."Speaking about the objective of Skill Yatra and how it will help youth to develop global skills, Mr. Sanjay Chaudhary, CEO - IMS Proschool commented, "With global boundaries diminishing, there is an alarming need to get globally qualified to stay competitive. Fortunately, we are living in the days where we have access to the institutions offering global curriculum along with state-of-the-art facilities within the vicinity. And, Skill Yatra is a first-of-a-kind initiative to spread the word about what skill sets need to be learned, unlearned and relearned. Many engineers are still not able to bag jobs in their respective domains. By empowering the future leaders with this knowledge, we hope to enrich the professional lives of today's millennials."The mission culminated on 19th Jan, 2019 and subsequently target other cities in the remaining parts of the country. As an ongoing part of the campaign, youth can share their queries surrounding the career growth and skill development to various industry experts.Watch the video here. Join Skill Yatra now to get an answer to all your queries and reinvent your career paths to take it to new heights.About IMS ProschoolIMS, a leading education brand in the country, initiated skill development under Proschool. IMS Proschool has been helping young graduates acquire skills to enhance their employment potential. Over the past decade, IMS Proschool has trained over 35,000 students across various domains.Source: IMS Proschool PWRPWR