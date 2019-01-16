scorecardresearch
Skoda launches Superb Corporate Edition at Rs 23.99 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Auto maker Skoda Auto India Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its premium sedan Superb priced at Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim -- Superb Corporate Edition comes with 1.8 litre petrol engine and various features including eight air bags, AFS (adaptive front-lighting system) function and 20.32 cm floating touchscreen display. Besides the sedan comes with three zone climatronic air conditioning, with clean air function, which enables different temperatures to be set for the driver, the front and the rear passengers. PTI MSS ANSANS

