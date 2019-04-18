Skootr takes 22,000 sq ft office space on lease from DLF to open coworking centre in Gurugram

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Coworking operator Skootr has leased 22,000 sq ft prime office space at Gurugram in Haryana from realty major DLF Ltd to expand its business and cater to rising demand of flexible space.Gurugram-based Skootr, which was founded in 2015, currently has 12 centres spread over 1.8 lakh sq ft area with about 3,600 seating capacity in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Jaipur."We have taken on lease 22,000 sq ft of office space in 'DLF Square' building. With this, we have leased around 1 lakh sq ft area in DLF buildings at Gurugram," Skootr founder Puneet Chandra told PTI.The company will open its 13th centre in this building in June with around 300 seating capacity, he said. It is targeting Rs 25,000-30,000 per seat revenue in this upcoming centre."Skootrs business model is to offer service to any company planning to set-up permanent office. Our spaces help our clients increase productivity. Recently, we have delivered a World class office to Clix Capital in Connaught Place, Delhi," said Ankit Jain, Founder and Joint Managing Director.Skootr plans to open offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.Chandra said the founders have invested USD 2.5 million so far in this business and is looking to raise funds for expansion.Its clients include Economist, Clix Capital, Expedia, Deveregroup, Haba, Luther Corporate Services, 7N, Rational Kitchen, etc. PTI MJH BAL