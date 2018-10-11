Skullcandy expects India to be among its top 3 mkts in 3-5 years

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Lifestyle audio brand Skullcandy is expecting India to be among its top three markets globally in the next three to five years as the Utah, US-based company is growing in high double digits here, said a top company official.India is presently one of the fastest growing markets for Skullcandy and the country is witnessing a rapid increase in number of smartphone users and growth in the purchasing power here."We have a very positive outlook for the Indian market and we look forward to India being amongst the top three markets for Skullcandy globally in the next three to five years," Skullcandy International Sales Director Brain Welsh told PTI.Presently, India is the fourth largest market globally for Skullcandy and accounts for five per cent of its total sales, he added.The top three markets for Skullcandy are the US, Canada and the UK. China is presently half the size of the Indian market and the company expects it to climb up in the global sales."In India, we are having a double digit growth from last two years. For Skullcandy, it's one of the fastest growing markets," Welsh said.On being asked about where the contribution in Skullcandy sales from India would go up, he replied "definitely. It would be. Here opportunity of growth is huge."Skullcandy products are designed and engineered at its its Utah headquarters and manufactured at Guangzhou, China. On being asked about possibilities over manufacturing in India, Welsh said: "At this point, we have not talked about it but as the landscape changes, it would become more and more a part of conversation..."Skullcandy has its presence in the India market from last nine years through its partner Brandeyes Distributors.Presently, Skullcandy products are available approximately around at 2,500 point of sales. Online sales also contributes in double digit.Besides, the Skullcandy has four exclusive stores in the NCR region and Brandeyes Distributors is looking to add more in this. "We would add more. That's going to be focus in FY 2019-20... It would depend on finding right location," said Brandeyes Distributors CEO Amlan Bhattacharjya.Skullcandy on Wednesday announced expansion of product line with new headphones 'Venue' with noise-cancelling feature. PTI KRH MKJ