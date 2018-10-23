Skybox Security expects to double revenue in India by 2018-end

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Cybersecurity firm Skybox Security said Tuesday it expects to double its revenue in India this year compared to 2017 as it looks to expand reach in the enterprise segment. The company also announced its partnership with security software distributor Rah Infotech to enhance its penetration in financial services sector and public sector enterprise. "Skybox experienced 433 per cent year-over-year growth in APAC, including 350 per cent growth in India, in 2017. By end of 2018, we at least expect to double our revenue in India," Rahul Arora, regional director for India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) at Skybox Security said. Without disclosing the revenue numbers, Arora said that the company has raised USD 270 million in funding till date out of which USD 150 million was raised in November 2017. "This shows investors have confidence in us. With our new distribution partner Rah Infotech, we expect to double our client base. At present, we have over 45 clients using our solution including two of the top three Indian telecom operators, top three private and public sector banks," Arora said. Skybox Security channel director for Asia Pacific, Joel Cheong said that the company was founded in Israel and is now headquartered in San Jose, the US. PTI PRS SHWSHW