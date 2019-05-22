Skyscanner Announces SpiceJet Partnership on Flights Integration

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Skyscanner, the world's travel search engine, has today announced its latest partnership with SpiceJet, the Indian low-cost carrier, which will allow Skyscanner users around the world to search for flights and view airfares with SpiceJet.The flight integration, powered by Skyscanner's award-winning global flight search technology, enables travellers in India to have direct access to competitive fares from the Indian airline, which launched in 2005.Mike Ferguson, Commercial Director, APAC at Skyscanner said, "We are truly delighted to announce our latest partnership with SpiceJet. This integration is a great example of how Skyscanner continues to grow our global partnerships and means our platforms will better serve the needs of our 80+ million monthly active users. Travellers are at the very heart of what we do at Skyscanner."Skyscanner is committed to helping travel brands grow their network and reach travellers outside their main markets. Through continued development of pioneering technology, Skyscanner enables high-quality travel ticket sales and drives world-class results for partners.About Skyscanner With more than 80 million monthly active users, Skyscanner?is the world's travel search engine. From being the first travel search engine to adopt IATA's NDC standard into our platform through our advanced data analytics suites, we are committed to being at the very forefront of travel technology.?? Our partners' success is our success. The travel industry is evolving?rapidly,?and we are committed to leading and delivering success for our partners so that they can capitalise in the fast-paced digital travel environment and thrive in the evolving traveller ecosystem.? For more information, please visit https://partners.skyscanner.net/About SpiceJet Ltd SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet operates 560 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 53 domestic and 9 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 63 Boeing 737, 30 Bombardier Q-400s and two B737 freighters. SpiceJet offers business class seating - SpiceBiz - on key domestic routes. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes. SpiceJet is the first Indian airline to offer end-to-end cargo services and the airline's freighters fleet consists of Boeing 737 aircraft.SpiceJet's standing as the country's favourite airline has been further reinforced by the multiple awards and recognitions which includes the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Award to Ajay Singh, Global 'Low-Cost Leadership Award' conferred to Mr Singh at the Airline Strategy Awards 2018 in London, 'BML Munjal Awards 2018' for 'Business Excellence through Learning and Development', 'Best Domestic Airline' Award at Wings India 2018, 'EY Entrepreneur of the year 2017 for Business Transformation' by Ernst & Young, The CAPA Chairman's Order of Merit for fastest turnaround in FY 2016, 'Asia's Greatest Brands - 2016', 'Global Asian of the Year Award' & 'Asia's Greatest CFO 2016' at the AsiaOne Awards held in Singapore, 'World Travel Leaders Award' at WTM London, 'Best Check- in Initiative' award by Future Travel Experience global awards in Las Vegas, 'Best Domestic Airline' award at the 10th ASSOCHAM International Conference & Awards (Civil Aviation & Tourism).Source: Skyscanner PWRPWR