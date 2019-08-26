Skyview Patnitop wins India's best adventure tourism destination award 2019

Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) A month after starting its commercial operation, the Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean, an initiative by Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited (ESPPL), was awarded the best adventure tourism destination 2019, an official said on Monday. The ESPPL, which is credited with setting up of a cable car in a record time at picturesque Patnitop hill resort in Jammu region, was awarded the Best Adventure Tourism Destination by the Travel and Tourism Excellence Award organized by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Ernst and Young last week, Managing Director Syed Junaid Altaf said. Skyview Patnitop is India's highest ropeway and the largest Indo-French collaboration in mountain infrastructure development was built in a record time of 2.4 years under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The ropeway started its commercial operations on July 20. The Travel and Tourism Excellence Awards is an initiative to recognize and acknowledge states, organizations and individuals for their contributions to the travel and tourism industry of India and also to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the space of travel and tourism. This award validates Empyrean's vision of creating a world-class integrated mountain tourism infrastructure destination for tourists being attracted to the clean air, unique landscapes, endemic flora and wildlife, biodiversity and the timeless local culture Patnitop offers in the Shivalik Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir, Altaf said. He reiterated that Skyview Patnitop would surely emerge as a leading adventure destination that will put the hill resort in the global map of adventure and leisure tourism in the country and abroad. The award was given to Skyview Patnitop for its successful execution of a destination that matches international standards and offers a gamut of adventure activities providing adventure seekers the thrill unexperienced anywhere else in the country, he said adding the adventure activities offer a unique perspective of the majestic Patnitop hills. "From heart-pounding thrills of a zipline and ropeway ride to a refreshing stroll through the vicinity, Skyview Patnitop offers something for everyone. It features India's highest ropeway with over 65 meters of ground clearance and the longest span of 849 meters between eight towers," he said. Additionally, the ropeway also features 2.8 kms of inclined destination covered by the cable car from the upper terminal to the lower terminal.Adventure lovers can experience Asia's longest zig-zag zipline measuring 580 metres with per hour capacity of 25 people with nine wires and 10 poles. An all-season tubing sledge of 238 metres is also operated with the highest standards with efficient breaking system making it extremely safe. The guests can also experience India's first magic carpet measuring62 meters, which features user friendly design with heavy duty construction of galvanized steelframe and premium components operated under high safety standards, he said. PTI TAS AB MKJ