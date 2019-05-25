Slain Moti Nagar bizman's family meets Delhi CM, assured all possible help by government

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The family of a businessman, who was stabbed to death after objecting to the harassment of his daughter in Moti Nagar area, met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday and he assured them of all possible help from the Delhi government. Delhi minister Gopal Rai tweeted a picture of Kejriwal meeting the family, saying it took place at the chief minister's residence. Dhruv Rathi, 51, was stabbed to death allegedly by members of a family in Basai Darapur locality earlier this month. The police arrested four people, including two women, besides apprehending two juveniles in the case. The businessman's 19-year-old son was also critically injured while trying to save him. PTI VIT AAR