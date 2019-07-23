Slain rifleman Aurangzeb's two brothers join Army to avenge his killing

Rajouri, July 23 (PTI) Thirteen months after the abduction and killing of rifleman Aurangzeb by terrorists in South Kashmir's Shopian district, his two brothers have joined the Army to serve the nation and "avenge his death". Mohmmad Tariq and Mohmmad Shabir joined yhe 156 Infantry Battalion of Territorial Army at a passing out parade at headquarters of the counter insurgency force 'Romeo' in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Monday, a defence spokesman said. The duo aspires to join 'operation all out' against terrorists in Kashmir and fight against the enemies of the nation. Their father Mohammad Hanif, who also served in Indian army, is proud of his sons joining the Army "to serve the nation to stamp out terrorism" in Kashmir and "avenge the killing of their brother". "I have sent my sons to serve Indian Army and ensure stamping out of terrorism in bid to avenge the killing of their brother Aurangzeb by terrorists in Kashmir," Hanif said. "Their fight against terrorism will be tribute and homage to his martyr son", he said. Aurangzeb was abducted in Pulwama and later killed by armed terrorists on June 14, 2018, when he was on his way back home in Poonch to celebrate Eid with his family. He was a rifleman in the army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles. After his killing, we were determined to join the army, the duo said. "We have joined the army. Our mission is to avenge for the love and brother of the army. This is our father's resolve and directive to us. We will abide by it," Shabir said. The duo, who were selected among 101 new recruits from over 11,000 participants in a recruitment rally in Surankote belt of Poonch district on March 7, will get training in the Punjab regiment, the defence spokesman said. The Army conducted the enrolment parade in Rajouri district on Monday, the spokesman said. Haling from Salani hamlet of Surankote in Poonch border district, their elder brother Mohmmad Qasim also has joined Army 12 years ago and younger brothers Aasim and Sohial are studying. They also aspire to follow their brothers. Their father Hanif said they were inspired by the courage and bravery of Aurangzeb. "Aurangzeb was killed by terrorists by deceit. Had he died in an encounter, I would have no pain in my heart but he was killed by cowards by fraud," he said. The enrolment parade of the young recruits, a unique initiative, was conducted by 156 Infantry Battalion of Territorial Army (Home and Hearth) Punjab, the spokesman said. He said the recruits, most of whom have come from humble background and included six graduates, have been enrolled in Territorial Army (Home & Hearth) after a stringent recruitment process. PTI AB RCJ